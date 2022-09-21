Eagles cool down Hawks

Columbia’s Kate Adams makes a play during Monday’s win at Gibault. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The temperature inside the gym was about as hot as the host Gibault volleyball team has been playing of late entering Monday’s contest against Monroe County rival Columbia.

The Eagles withstood an early onslaught by the Hawks, however, and came back from down 20-15 to win the first set 25-22 before taking the second set 25-12.

Kate Toenjes led Columbia with 17 points and nine assists.

The Eagles (11-6) also posted a 25-24, 25-18 victory over Roxana on Thursday. Toenjes again led the way with 10 points and 12 assists. Jany added eight kills.

Toenjes leads the Eagles this season in points (97) and assists (140).

Columbia played at Red Bud on Tuesday, winning 25-14, 25-17. Addison Walton led the way with 13 points.

Columbia plays Thursday at Freeburg and hosts Collinsville on Monday.

With Monday’s loss, Gibault (11-4) had its nine-match winning streak snapped. Avery Gilpin had 10 kills for the Hawks against Columbia.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won 25-23, 25-23 at Chester.

The Hawks host East St. Louis on Sept. 28.

Lucy Range leads Gibault this season in points (116), aces (39) and assists (164).

Waterloo (12-4) went 4-1 in the Belleville East Tournament over the weekend, defeating Gateway Science Academy, Madison and Metro East Lutheran but losing to Belleville East.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs knocked off Civic Memorial, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 25-22, 25-18 win at home over Jerseyville. Lilly Heck had 14 assists for the ‘Dogs.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mascoutah, falling 25-17, 25-12, and hosts Triad this coming Tuesday.

Josie Briggs is tops in both points and kills for the Bulldogs so far this fall.

Valmeyer (14-6) went 3-2 at the always competitive New Berlin Pretzel Classic over the weekend.

The Pirates downed West Central, Athens and Carlinville but lost to Augusta Southeastern and Springfield Southeastern.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won at home over Dupo, 25-5, 25-4. Jayna Krekel had 19 assists, Hannah Gideon contributed 13 points and Brooke Miller added six points and 10 kills for the Pirates.

Miller leads the team this season with 139 kills and 55 blocks. Krekel leads with 265 assists. Mia McSchooler leads with 121 points and 187 digs. Markee Voelker has 132 kills.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Lebanon and hosts Carlyle this coming Tuesday.

Dupo (1-11) lost to Sparta on Monday, 25-12, 25-10. Adrienne Latimer led the Tigers with four points and five assists.

Kaylyn Woods is tops on the team this season in points, kills and digs.

Dupo hosts Lebanon on Wednesday and hosts O’Fallon First Baptist on Monday.