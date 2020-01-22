Eagles back in the win column

Columbia’s Aryn Henke goes up for a shot during a game earlier this season.

In local high school girls basketball action, Columbia snapped it losing streak while both Gibault and Waterloo had an up-and-down week and Dupo continues to win.

Columbia (9-13) ended its seven-game losing streak Monday night with a 37-25 victory over Granite City. The Eagles trailed 15-14 at halftime, but battled hard in the second half to win.

Taylor Holten led Columbia with 14 points and 12 rebounds on the night.

Columbia hosts Carlyle this coming Monday.

The Eagles lost 56-45 at home to Centralia last Tuesday. The game was tied 32-32 at halftime. Aryn Henke led the Eagles with 17 points.

On Thursday, Columbia dropped a 44-24 contest to Breese Central. The Eagles committed 26 turnovers in the game.

Holten, Henke and Karsen Jany are all averaging about nine points per game on the season.

Gibault (14-10) lost to Sparta on Monday night, 45-36. Maddie Davis led the Hawks with 15 points.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 44-24 at home to Okawville.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks won 33-28 at Roxana. Ashlyn Wightman led Gibault with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Gibault plays at Rosati-Kain on Jan. 29 and at cross-town rival Waterloo on Jan. 30.

Wightman leads the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and in rebounding at 10 per game. Davis is averaging 9.5 points and nearly six assists per game.

Waterloo (8-11) lost 74-37 to Jerseyville on Thursday. Waterloo trailed 46-17 at halftime.

Sam Lindhorst, a freshman, led the Bulldogs with 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs host Valmeyer this Saturday.

Aubrey Hubbard leads Waterloo in scoring at 9.5 points per game. Lindhorst is averaging nearly nine points per contest.

Dupo (10-8) had won three straight games entering Tuesday’s tilt at Steeleville. The result was not known at press time.

The Tigers won 41-38 over Red Bud last Wednesday. Maddie Esmon led the Tigers with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Octavia Heidelberg added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

On Thursday, Dupo downed New Athens (11-8) in overtime, 48-38, despite shooting just 27.6 percent from the floor for the game.

The Tigers grabbed 49 rebounds as a team.

Octavia Heidelberg led the was with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Esmon contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Dupo hosts Sparta on Monday and Steeleville on Tuesday before taking on Valmeyer at home on Jan. 30.

Heidelberg is averaging 11.6 points and 15 rebounds per game to lead Dupo.

Valmeyer (1-14) plays at New Athens on Wednesday, at Steeleville on Friday and at Waterloo on Saturday.

Lexi Davis leads the Pirates this season with an average of 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.