Bulldogs showing some fight

Pictured is the Waterloo boys basketball team with its second place trophy at the Chester Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

With a second place showing at last week’s Chester Invitational Tournament, Waterloo has built some positive momentum entering the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic, which tipped off Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (7-13) went 2-1 in Chester, ending with a 50-47 loss in double overtime to the host school on Saturday night.

With seven victories, head coach Dane Walter’s Waterloo squad has already matched its victory total from all of last season.

The Bulldogs trailed 21-12 at halftime against Chester in the tourney title contest, but went on a run in the third quarter to climb back into the game.

Austin Balabas made a shot at the first overtime buzzer to send it into a second extra frame.

Trailing by three points in the final seconds, a near-miss by Dustin Crawford ended the contest.

Crawford and Ty Lenhardt were both named to the all-tourney team. Lenhardt is averaging 9.6 points per game and is shooting 80 percent from the charity stripe. Crawford is averaging nine points and five rebounds per game on the season.

Waterloo advanced to the tourney final with a 60-40 win over Valle Catholic last Wednesday.

The Bulldogs trailed 23-22 at halftime but exploded offensively in the second half. Crawford scored 19 points and Ian Schrader added 15 points for Waterloo.

In a non-tourney contest last Tuesday night, Waterloo won 41-31 over Staunton. Crawford led the ‘Dogs with 14 points.

Waterloo, which has won four of its past seven games, opened Sparta tourney play Tuesday against Murphysboro. The Bulldogs lost, 59-51, with Lenhardt leading the way with 14 points.

Waterloo trailed 32-20 at halftime.

The Bulldogs battle rival Columbia in the tourney at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will tangle with Steeleville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The tourney concludes Saturday.

Valmeyer (10-8) ended its Chester tourney experience with a victory in the consolation championship on Saturday, Valmeyer (10-8) won the consolation championship, 67-57 over New Athens (9-10).

Riley McCarthy scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pirates. Jacob Rowold added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

On Thursday, Valmeyer blasted Wolf Lake Shawnee in Chester, 61-27. The Pirates led 15-0 over one quarter.

Rowold scored 15 points and Harrison Miller added 11 points for the Pirates.

Valmeyer lost last Tuesday night to Saxony Lutheran, 66-45. The Pirates were led by Rowold’s 17 points.

The Pirates host Marissa this Friday night.

Rowold leads the team in scoring at 14 points per game, followed by McCarthy at 10.3 points per game.

Columbia (10-6) lost 61-43 at Metro-East Lutheran last Tuesday. The Eagles trailed 16-7 after the first quarter and never recovered despite 22 points and 10 rebounds from Jackson Holmes.

Holmes leads the team in scoring at nearly 17 points per game this season and is averaging seven rebounds and 2.75 blocks per contest.

Jacob O’Connor is averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Eagles open Sparta tourney play against Waterloo on Wednesday before battling Murphysboro on Thursday and Steeleville on Friday.

Gibault (3-14) opened Okawville Invitational Tournament play with a 56-24 loss to Wesclin on Monday.

The Hawks trailed 30-9 at the half.

Gibault continues tourney play against Okawville on Wednesday.

The Hawks are led in scoring by freshman Kameron Hanvey at 9.1 points per game. He’s also averaging two steals per contest.

Dupo (5-12) won its third straight game last Tuesday at Mt. Olive, 58-27. Malik Calhoun led the Tigers with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers lost at Marissa on Tuesday, however, 51-32. Chase Mantz led the Tigers with 11 points.

Dupo will be at New Athens on Friday.

Tyler Touchette leads Dupo in scoring at nearly 11 points per game and is averaging 2.81 steals per contest. Kyle Yancy is averaging nine points per game.