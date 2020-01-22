Photo finish in the MVCHA

Brenden Kirk shoots the puck ahead for the Raging Bulldogs against Columbia on Dec. 19.

It’s a crowded race for first place in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association standings, and the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hope to lock up a first-round bye for the playoffs.

The Raging Bulldogs (19-3) posted an 8-0 win Monday over Triad and a 14-2 win Tuesday over Bethalto, putting them in a tie with Granite City atop the MVCHA standings with 38 points.

Nick Mumford recorded another hat trick and had two assists for Freeburg-Waterloo in Monday’s victory. Logan Ganz added a goal and two assists.

Paula Malacarne scored twice and Nathan Metz and Spencer Kempf each recorded two goals and an assist in Tuesday’s senior night win.

Mumford (23 goals, 23 assists) and Ganz (28 goals, 17 assists) rank near the top of the league lead in scoring this season.

The Raging Bulldogs will take on Collinsville this Thursday night before closing the regular season Jan. 30 against Alton.

With 36 points, Vianney (17-3-2) ends its regular season against Edwardsville on Monday and against Wood River on Tuesday.

Granite City (18-1-2) downed Collinsville on Tuesday, takes on Wood River on Thursday, battles Alton on Monday and tangles a tough Belleville squad Jan. 30.

Columbia (15-7-1) dropped a 4-0 decision to Vianney on Monday night despite Ice Eagles goalie Tim Barbee making 42 saves in net.

Columbia downed Edwardsville on Tuesday, 6-2. Six different Ice Eagles scored in the win, led by Kyle Budde and Jordan Smugala with a goal and assist each.

Londyn Little made 28 saves in net for the Ice Eagles, who will take on Collinsville this coming Tuesday.

All-stars chosen

A total of 10 local high school hockey players have been selected to play in the MVCHA Varsity All-Star Game on Feb. 4 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

For the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs, Joe Lugge, Jacob Dinkelman, Nick Mumford, Paul Malacarne, Chase Mowen and Logan Ganz were named all-stars.

For the Columbia Ice Eagles, Elijah DeFosset, Josh O’Leary, Kyle Budde and Tim Barbee were named all-stars.