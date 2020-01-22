WHS boys bowling rolls on to sectional

Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys bowling team following its fourth place showing at the Belleville Regional on Saturday,

The Waterloo High School boys bowling squad competed in the Belleville East Regional at Bel-Air Bowl on Saturday, placing fourth overall to advance as a team to the Collinsville Sectional on Jan. 25.

River VanVeghel led the Bulldogs with a six-game score of 1,316 (218 per game average).

Also advancing out of the regional was Columbia freshman Dylan Conner, who rolled a 1,262 (210 per game average).

The WHS boys bowlers are 8-2 on the season, including a 7-2 record in Mississippi Valley Conference play. The Bulldogs clinched at least a tie for the MVC title by virtue of a win Thursday over Highland.

The Bulldogs also tied the school record for best single game team score with a 1,187 on Thursday, representing a 237 per bowler average.

Logan DeFosset, a freshman, rolled a 279 game during the match.

Waterloo concludes MVC play Wednesday against Jerseyville.

“The second place, Highland, has three losses on the season, so we could either end up winning the MVC alone (with a win at Jersey) or tying Highland with an MVC championship (with a loss to Jersey),” WHS head coach Matt Beck said.

The top averages for the boys team this season include sophomore Brady Stumpf (211), senior Josh Mack (206), freshman Adam Griest (206), senior River VanVeghel (200), DeFosset (198), senior Sam Sellers (190) and senior Matt Briley (188).

“The boys have depth this year and have great team chemistry,” Beck said. “If one is not getting the job done, another steps in and fills the spot well.”

As for the WHS girls bowlers, the team is 4-4 overall and 3-4 in MVC play.

Top averages for the girls this year include sophomore Carleigh McFarlane (173), senior Faith Montgomery (160) and senior Bethany Holman (158).

“They have done well this season against very talented teams in the MVC,” Beck said. “They also work well together, helping each other when another is struggling.”