Bulldogs snap long losing streak to Columbia

Ty Lenhardt scored 26 points to lead Waterloo in its 57-45 win over Columbia on Wednesday night.

The Waterloo High School boys basketball team won its first game against Monroe County rival Columbia in six years at the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic on Wednesday night, 57-45.

Ty Lenhardt led the Bulldogs with 26 points, including five three-pointers. The sophomore leads the team in scoring this season with an average of 10.4 points per game.

Waterloo went up 19-10 after the first quarter, but saw its lead cut to 42-40 entering the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 15-5 in the final frame, however, to head home with a victory.

It was Waterloo’s first win over Columbia since Jan. 14, 2014 and snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Eagles.

Jonah James and Jacob O’Connor scored 11 points each for the Eagles, who shot just 6-for-25 from three-point range.

Waterloo (8-13) continues Sparta tourney play 7 p.m. Thursday against Steeleville. The Bulldogs have won five of their past eight games.

Columbia (10-7) continues Sparta tourney play 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Murphysboro. The Eagles have dropped three straight.

In other local hoops action from Wednesday, Gibault (3-15) lost 45-26 to Okawville at the Okawville Invitational Tournament. The Hawks actually led 9-8 after the first quarter, but the Rockets took charge from there.

Gavin Kohnz led Gibault with 12 points.