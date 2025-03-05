Eagles are hockey champions

The Columbia Eagles celebrate after defeating Alton on Thursday night in O’Fallon to capture the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A championship. See more photos from the game at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Columbia Eagles are your Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A champions after taking down Alton on Thursday night, 4-0.

Columbia swept the best-of-three series in two games, taking game one last Tuesday night by the score of 9-3.

The Eagles also won the Varsity 1A title in 2022-2023, elevating them to 2A last season. Columbia will now join the 2A ranks again next season, featuring the likes of such larger clubs as Edwardsville and O’Fallon.

“This team was the best group of teammates that I have ever coached,” Columbia head coach Allen Lalk said. “Every player was team first. They all had fun all season as a team and it was an absolute pleasure watching these guys compete.”

In the game one win, MVCHA scoring king Jack Reuss netted six goals for the Eagles, with Kaden Ross and Mason Niedbalski each contributing four assists.

In game two, goalkeeper Dalton Fitzgerald recorded the shutout.

After finishing the regular season at 16-5-3 for first place in Varsity 1A, the Eagles won all four of their MVCHA playoff games.

During the regular season, Columbia outscored its opponents to the tune of 114-58.

In the playoffs, the scoring margin was 32-7 in favor of the Eagles.

The last loss for Columbia came Jan. 9 against Collinsville, which is a 2A squad.

In fact, Columbia only lost once to a 1A team all season.

Lalk said this year’s team was led by eight seniors: Jack Reuss, Fitzgerald, Anderson Judy, Cam Ax, Carter Lynch, Jacob Hall, Quentin Frentzel and Mikah Meinhardt.

“All had major impacts throughout the season and will definitely be missed,” Lalk said. “They were all leaders and have left a lasting impression on our younger players this season and have helped mold our team for next season and beyond.”

On top of the team play and senior leadership, Lalk said “it definitely helped” having the leading scorer in league – Jack Reuss had 58 total goals and 23 assists – as well as one of the top goalies – Fitzgerald had a 2.52 goals against average and .892 save percentage.

Lalk also praised his team’s defense led by Cam Ax and Hall.

“Again, complete team effort,” Lalk said.

In addition to Lalk, the Eagles were coached by Chuck DeFosset, Patrick Kelly and Rece Sanderson, a 2024 graduate who played for Columbia.

“Complete team effort on the coaching side as well,” Lalk said.

This season marked the 25th for the Columbia hockey program. Read about that milestone by clicking here.

Players looking to lead the Eagles into their 26th season next winter include Ross, Niedbalski, Mason Ax, Cooper Reuss, Jace Bamvakais, Gavin Davis, Cash Grissom, Ben Roedl, Cam Donjon, Broedy Furlow, Max Keeven, Ryder Kelly, Peyton Jones, Travis Henson, Kraig Spisak, Landen Albrecht and Philo Speichenger.