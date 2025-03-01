Hoops heartbreak for Bulldogs, Eagles

Waterloo’s Alex Stell attempts a shot during Friday’s Class 3A regional final at home against Triad. See more photos from the game by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Two Monroe County teams were in the high school boys basketball spotlight Friday night as Waterloo and Columbia battled in regional championship games.

Unfortunately, both squads suffered heartbreaking defeat.

Waterloo (23-10) hosted Triad (27-6) in a Class 3A regional final, while Columbia (26-7) took on Breese Central (27-5) in the Class 2A Carlyle Regional final.

In Waterloo, the Bulldogs were suffocated by a relentless Knights defense in a 46-39 loss. Triad clamped down on 6-foot-10 Waterloo senior Alex Stell, limiting him to 10 points on the night – most of those from the free-throw line.

A Triad three-pointer in the final minute of the opening frame was followed by a bucket just before the buzzer (the shot appeared to have been late), and the Knights led 16-8 entering the second quarter. Triad built up a commanding 26-12 edge with 3:15 left in the first half, but the Bulldogs closed out the second quarter on a 5-0 run.

The physical play continued with even more intensity in the second half, with bodies on the floor throughout. Triad’s lead was 12 in the final minute of the third quarter before a three-pointer from Waterloo senior Max Oswald made it a 36-27 advantage for the Knights entering the final frame.

A bucket from Reid Metzger started the fourth quarter on a positive note for the ‘Dogs, who implemented a full-court press on the Knights in a desperate attempt to climb back into the contest.

It worked, as Waterloo cut Triad’s lead to four points, 36-31, with four minutes remaining. That’s the closest Waterloo would get, however. A three from Tyler DeVilder shortened Triad’s lead to 40-34 with 3:30 remaining, but Triad made enough free throws to hold on.

Oswald led Waterloo with 12 points, followed by DeVilder with 11. Triad was led by Drew Winslow’s 16 points. See photos from this game by clicking here.

In Carlyle, Columbia led 14-9 after the first quarter against its Cahokia Conference rival in a battle of highly ranked Class 2A squads. The Eagles – who lost to Breese Central twice already this season – took a 25-19 edge into the halftime locker room.

The Cougars clawed back, and the game was tied 45-45 at the end of regulation.

Following an evenly played first overtime, this stressful contest went into a second OT. Columbia was up late in this frame before a three-pointer by Breese Central tied the score again in the final minute.

On the ensuing possession, Central’s Conlan Haar stole the ball as Columbia’s Sam Donald was dribbling for a final play. Haar raced down the court and made the winning layup just before the buzzer, giving the Cougars a thrilling 57-55 victory.

Donald scored 26 points and grabbed 15 points in his final game for the Eagles.

