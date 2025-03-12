SI Bulldogs wrestle at state

Mason Mehring

The Southern Illinois Bulldogs youth wrestling program sent 23 wrestlers to Peoria for the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Tournament this past weekend, with nearly half of them earning medals.

The Bulldogs finished with two IKWF state champions: Mason Mehring of Red Bud and ChaCha Little of Rochester.

Mason, the son of Matthew and Michelle Mehring, wrestled in the senior division at 188 pounds.

ChaCha, the daughter of Danyelle and Shad Little, wrestled in the senior division at 85 pounds.

The Bulldogs also had nine other state placers at the tourney and placed third overall in the Senior Division.

Donnie Olmstead placed second, Grayden Schloemann and Tom Reis each placed fourth, Paxton Hoffman and Nate Raban each placed fifth, Degan Stulce and Eli Schaefer each placed sixth, and Benny Knysak and Millie Liefer each placed seventh.

