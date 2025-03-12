WJHS bowlers rolling ahead

Republic-Times- March 12, 2025
Sam Beck

The Waterloo Junior High School boys and girls bowling teams both placed second Saturday at the Carterville Invitational.

Sam Beck led the WJHS boys by placing second overall as an individual in the boys division, just four pins back of the tourney champion. Alex Loughary placed seventh overall.

For the WJHS girls, Braelyn Washausen was edged out of a fifth place medal, losing in a tiebreaker. Quinn Ahrens and Rachel Eller placed eighth and ninth, respectively.

Waterloo competes in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association North Regional this Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl.

