WHS girls track starts strong

The Waterloo High School girls track squad participated in the 35th annual SIU High School Indoor Invitational in Carbondale on Saturday, picking up a couple of first place showings.

Waterloo’s all-state senior Cameron Crump placed first in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:21.36 – 14 seconds faster than the nearest competitor.

Crump has committed to running track and cross country at Illinois State University upon her graduation this spring.

Also at Saturday’s meet, Waterloo freshman Karigan Littlejohn placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 3.00 meters.

Other highlights from the meet for the Bulldogs included Calla Espenschied (2:32.22), Emily Vogt (2:35.05) and Charley Funk (2:38.29) placing sixth, seventh and 11th, respectively, in the 800 meter run.

In the 3,200 meter run, Waterloo’s Ava Rau placed fifth with a time of 12:28.10, followed by teammates Emily Lepp in seventh at 12:48.91 and Kamryn Rader in eighth at 13:19.24.