Drive-in banking?

Republic-Times- May 5, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:25 p.m. Monday to State Bank at 885 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo after a vehicle drove into the side of the building near its ATM machine. 

Structural damage was observed as a result of the crash, which did not result in injury. 

Responding agencies included the Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS. 

“The ATM at our North Pointe Branch in Waterloo is currently out of service until further notice,” State Bank posted late Monday afternoon on its Facebook page, adding it is working to restore service as soon as possible.

State Bank also operates ATMs at its Wedge Branch, 501 N. Market Street, Waterloo, as well as its Columbia branch at 1525 N. Main Street and its Valmeyer branch at 259 Knobloch Boulevard.

