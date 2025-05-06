Route 3 pavement work in Waterloo

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement preservation operations on Route 3 from North Market Street to Vandebrook Drive in Waterloo will begin this coming Monday, May 12.

One lane will remain open in each direction during construction activities.

IDOT said motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.

Weather permitting, IDOT said this work is anticipated to be completed by mid-summer.

For IDOT District 8 updates, click here.