S4S announces concert lineup 

The Wallflowers

Songs4Soldiers announced Thursday the full lineup of music acts for its 12th annual benefit concert for combat veterans.

This year’s event takes place Sept. 5-6 at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park in Columbia.

On Friday, Sept. 5, country artist Craig Morgan headlines an evening full of music that also features The Joe Stamm Band, Clusterpluck and Andrew Lee.

Morgan has had seven top 10 songs on the Billboard country charts, those being “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Little Bit of Life,” “International Harvester,” “Love Remembers” and “Bonfire.”

On Saturday, Sept. 6, there will be a full day of music that concludes with rock headliner The Wallflowers, which is fronted by Bob Dylan’s son Jakob Dylan. Other acts performing on this day include Jimmy Griffin and The Incurables, Dazed n Confused STL, The Yacht Rockers, Kent Ehrhardt and The Blue Moon Blues Band, and The Mississippi River Rats.

The Wallflowers were popular in the late-1990s with such hits as “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache.”

Craig Morgan

Songs4Soldiers said its organization has seen tremendous growth in its charitable efforts and concert attendance since the inaugural benefit show in 2013. It has spent over $1.4 million on combat veterans and their families, helping them with direct needs and financial hardships.

“Thirteen years later, I am still in awe of the amount of national, regional, and local support in the way of sponsorships for this event,” said Songs4Soldiers founder Dustin Row, himself a combat veteran. “As important are the over 300 volunteers that make the show happen. It makes hosting 7,000-8,000 people doable. We pride ourselves in keeping the show affordable.”

Advance one-day tickets $30, with a weekend pass available for $50. For tickets or more information, about the organization, visit S4SSTL.org.

Veterans can claim a free ticket on the website.

Kids ages 12 and under are admitted free.