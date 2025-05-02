SUV drives into Columbia gas station

An employee went to an area hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Columbia gas station early Friday morning.

At about 6 a.m., police said Sherman Moore, 55, of Missouri, pulled into MotoMart at 286 Southwoods Drive in his 2009 Chevrolet SUV and stopped in a parking space. A responding Columbia police officer believes the driver then accidentally put his foot on the gas instead of the brake and drove into the side of the gas station which contains alcohol products. The wall was pushed in about two feet by the impact, causing liquor bottles to break in addition to the structural damage.

An employee inside MotoMart at the time initially refused medical treatment, after which the responding CPD officer watched video footage of the incident and determined the male employee should go to a hospital to get checked out.

Police said the man who drove into the building showed no signs of DUI.