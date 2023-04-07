Dove | Pet of the Week

Meet Dove! This sweet girl is very friendly and sweet. She loves playing with other dog friends in the yard and would probably do great with children.

Dove is two years old and weighs 58 pounds.

Dove has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. She would greatly benefit from having a calm home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home during Dove’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Dove is also available to adopt and Helping Strays will pay and perform the heartworm treatment.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.