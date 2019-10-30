Dorothy Noelken | Obituary

Dorothy Marion Noelken (nee Pohlmann), 93, of Waterloo, died Oct. 25, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born May 23, 1926, in Burksville, daughter of the late William H. and Ursula A. Pohlmann (nee Bode).

Dorothy was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA – Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband Richard Allen Noelken; children Linda Marie (Ron) Polka and David Allen (Caryl) Noelken; grandchildren Carrie Ann (Keith) Fann and Michael John Noelken; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Marie Fann, Christina Elizabeth Fann, Gabriel Noelken and Finnigan Noelken.

She is preceded in death by her grandson Gregory Stewart Noelken

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Concord Presbyterian Church PCA.