George Ziegler | Obituary

George W. Ziegler, 87, of Waterloo, died Oct. 29, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born March 21, 1932, in St. Louis, son of the late George W. and Cecelia Ziegler (nee Kammer).

He was a member of St. Paul UCC, Kaskaskia Trail Chorus, Life member of Metzger-Crook VFW Post #6504, retired Machinist Local #41 District 9 (55+ years), and Waterloo IOOF #27.

He is survived by his children Pat (Jim) Hall, Laura (Mark) Blevins, Linda Zinselmeier and Tim (Leah) Ziegler; grandchildren Kristin (Steve) Chapman, Amy (Kris) Gebke, Denise (Chris) Garrett, Kaitlyn Creamer, Joseph Hernandez, Matt Blevins, Dustin (Meenez) Shaffer, Tyler Ziegler and John Ziegler; great-grandchildren Caleb, Mya, Nora and Will Gebke, Jackson Chapman, Dylan and Rylan Shaffer and Alex and Cole Garrett; sister-in-law Beulah Lasley; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

George is preceded in death by his wife Cynthia Ziegler (nee Lasley); and sister Celie Rehmer.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 2 at St. Paul United Church of Christ

A funeral will be 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Kaskaskia Trail Chorus Scholarship Fund or Metzger Crook Post 6504.