Death investigation in Columbia

Columbia police and EMS personnel responded shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday to the report of a deceased 29-year-old male found by a relative inside a home in the 200 block of North Briegel Street.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill was subsequently called to the scene to officially pronounce the man deceased. An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to assist in the death investigation due to the young age of the deceased.

An autopsy was performed Monday, and an official cause of death is pending toxicology results.