Police pursuit near Columbia ends in Missouri

Pictured is the suspect car involved in Monday’s pursuit. (FOX2 photo)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia and Dupo police attempted to stop a vehicle on the south end of Columbia late Monday afternoon in a pursuit that continued into Missouri and involved several police agencies.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said that shortly before 3:15 p.m., members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit observed a vehicle traveling north on Route 3 at EE Road near the YMCA south of Columbia.

“The license plates on the vehicle did not match the vehicle,” Rohlfing said. “Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle failed to stop.”

At the time of the initial stop attempt, Rohlfing said deputies observed a woman driving the vehicle, which was a Cadillac with Illinois plates. During the course of the fleeing attempt, the female switched with a male passenger. The deputies pursued the vehicle northbound on Route 3 and continued westbound on I-255 into Missouri.

“During the course of the pursuit, the male and female occupants threw several items from the vehicle, which is suspected to be narcotics, and rammed a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department squad car,” Rohlfing said. “Neighboring agencies assisted during the pursuit and took over the pursuit after the Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy’s squad car was rammed.”

Rohlfing said the suspects attempted to ram several other squad cars from numerous agencies and struck at least one other squad car.

The pursuit, which continued on I-255 into Missouri and then I-55 north, I-270 south and I-44 west into Franklin County, ended with a crash and two suspects in custody in Union, Mo.

Charges are pending, Rohlfing said.