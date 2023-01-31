Dale A. Hoepfinger | Obituary

Dale Allen Hoepfinger, 73, of Millstadt, died Jan. 29, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, Mo. He was born Dec. 5, 1949, in Belleville.

Dale graduated from Illinois State University in Normal. Dale started out of college as a banker, where he accomplished many achievements for various banks in the area. He lastly worked as vice president of Alliance Credit Union and had to take an early retirement due to the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

Dale was a member of Concordia United Church of Christ in Belleville, where he served on the church council. He served 16 years on the school board for Columbia Unit School District No. 4, and. he taught junior achievement at the Columbia grade school.

He was a member of the Optimist International since Sept. 30, 1992, Rotary International, served in the Army reserves and was a member of the Millstadt VFW Post 7980.

Dale was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and he and Linda enjoyed traveling to various baseball parks to watch the Cardinals play. Dale could spend hours playing cards (and winning) while throwing in a joke or two. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. Dale had a strong faith and was a kind, caring, compassionate person. His contagious smile will be missed by everyone.

Surviving are his wife Linda Hoepfinger (nee Hopp), whom he married on May 24, 1986, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia; daughters Lisa (Darren) Reimann and Jennifer Warner; grandchildren Kaitlyn Najar, Collin Reimann and Logan Warner; brother Clyde (Melinda) Hoepfinger; son-in-law Andy Warner; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Zach Warner, parents Lester and Vera Hoepfinger and mother-in-law Eugenia Fults.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Joan Mier officiating.

Interment will be in the Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Concordia United Church of Christ, Belleville; or the Wounded Warrior Project, Chicago.