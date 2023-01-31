Elsa M. Stellhorn | Obituary

Elsa Mae Stellhorn, 83, of Red Bud, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud.

She was born to the late Armin and Lena (nee Guebert) Lucht on Nov. 15, 1939, in Red Bud.

Elsa was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very passionate about her dogs and cats as well as all her other farm animals. She was a great cook and always made sure there was plenty of food for all to enjoy at any event or occasion. We will remember her for always making us our birthday cupcakes and will be remembered as “The Cupcake Grandma.” Gardening, listening to the radio and sitting on her swing were also some of the things in life she enjoyed. During her life, she saw many things change in the world.

Elsa graduated from Red Bud High School. She was a lifelong dairy farmer and had also worked as a CNA at Red Bud Nursing Home.

She is survived by her children Phyllis (Steve) Notter, Martin (Terri) Stellhorn, Rita (Mark) Byers and Tim (Samantha) Stellhorn; brother Vernon (Jane) Lucht; grandchildrenAmy (Michael) Sutton, Michael (Jodi) Notter, Elizabeth Notter, Katie (Travis) Liefer, Karlee (George) Baker, Sophia (Brock) Durbin, Olivia (Tyler) Hess and Savannah Stellhorn (Alex Biekert); great-grandchildren Blayton, Ellessandria and Loxton Sutton, Sadie and Wyatt Notter, Samuel and Noah Liefer and Tucker Durbin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elsa was also preceded in death by her sister Luella Lucht, grandson Kyle Stellhorn and former husband Donald Stellhorn.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery,

Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to: the Red Bud Food Pantry; or family choice.