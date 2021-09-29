Daily COVID cases decrease

COVID-19 data for Monroe County has been trending in the right direction lately, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said Tuesday.

Recently, Monroe County has been seeing 10-15 new cases per day. Wagner said over the last couple of days, it has been on the lower end of this spectrum.

He is careful not to get his hopes up, though.

“It’s slowly dropping, but it can easily go back up to 15,” he noted.

Wagner said factors such as people spending more time outside in last week’s beautiful weather may have contributed to the drop.

As of Wednesday morning, Wagner reported 59 active cases in the county and four hospitalizations. Roughly 20 percent of the active cases are school-aged kids, yet they are scattered cases rather than clustered outbreaks.

“Our schools are doing pretty well as far as masking and testing,” Wagner said.

Monroe County’s COVID death total has remained at 99 since last print. To date, Wagner said he is not aware of any fully-vaccinated Monroe County individuals dying of the disease.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, 52.75 percent of Monroe County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Wagner said Thursday’s vaccine clinic administered approximately 50 shots, a “handful” being third doses.

On Friday, the IDPH adopted the CDC’s recommendation of Pfizer-BioNTech “booster” doses for select members of the population. This includes people ages 65 and over in long-term care facilities and those ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

For both groups, these “booster” doses should be administered at least six months after the second dose.

The CDC said other groups may be considered for boosters, including those ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions and those 18-64 whose work environment can put them at an increased risk of the disease.

The county is also seeing increasing interest in its vaccine clinics, which it hosts at its office at 1315 Jamie Lane Waterloo.

Tomorrow’s clinic is full, perhaps because of the “booster” doses being recommended for more expansive groups by the CDC and IDPH .Wagner said the next clinic on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 1:30-5 p.m. is already halfway full.

Those looking to schedule an appointment are encouraged to do so soon by calling or texting 618-612-6404 or 618-340-4819.

In response, the health department is hosting a Pfizer vaccine clinic from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. While the clinic is largely intended to fulfill booster dose needs, those needing their first or second doses may do so as well.

“If we get a lot coming through, we will have another,” Wagner said of the upcoming fairground clinic.

He also noted flu vaccine clinics will also be held at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 20.