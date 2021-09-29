Waterloo schools show heart

American Heart Association Youth Market Director Renee Ades (right) presents Josh Hogan and Carla Schwehr with awards. Gardner Elementary was the top school in the entire southwest region and Waterloo School District was the top district in the southwest.

At last week’s Waterloo School board meeting, a familiar face from the American Heart Association relayed some outstanding news.

American Heart Association Youth Market Director Renee Ades said the Waterloo school district raised the most money for AHA through its Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge out of all other southwestern Illinois districts.

Waterloo swept the competition, having raised $66,677. The Kids Heart Challenge is for elementary students, while the American Heart Challenge is for older kids in middle and high school. Each participating school does its programming a little differently; however, all use the time to not only raise money, but also to learn about their health.

“During those challenge events everyone in the school is encouraged to take a closer look at how they can take care of their heart health and their overall good health,” Ades explained. “We include social-emotional messaging in everything we do, so everyone in the district can participate in that.”

This year, 525 students in the district raised funds through the challenges, with a few students contributing particularly high sums toward Waterloo’s total.

Ades recognized Gardner student Sam Breitwiser, who was this year’s top collector from Waterloo. Breitwiser raised $1,618 during his fifth grade year.

Ades said Breitwiser has been helping the association in other ways, too.

“I also want to mention that Sam joined our Midwest region as an American Heart Association All-Star,” Ades told those at the meeting. “He has recorded video for some of the kids that participate in that. It’s a very special experience for kids throughout the 14 states, so he has gone above and beyond.”

She also recognized other students who raised over $1,000 in 2021. From Zahnow Elementary, Colton Stafford raised $1,052 and Issac Linker raised $1,043.

Rogers Elementary saw the second-largest student fund-raiser, as Jack Adams raised $1,345. Sophie Weber raised $1,154.

At Gardner, Reese Davis-Grandcolas kept Breitwiser good company in the over-$1,000 club, having brought in $1,260 for AHA.

The work of David-Grandcolas, Breitwiser and their classmates secured Gardner’s spot as the top school in the entire southwest region, its total being $19,677.

The young kids are not the only ones doing big things for AHA in Waterloo. Under the lead of teachers Carla Schwehr and Jacob Flick, the junior high also received high honors.

“This is the second year in a row that Ms. Schwehr and Waterloo Junior High has ranked in the top 10 in the nation,” Ades announced. “This year they ranked No. 6 in the nation, so special congratulations (to them)!”

Waterloo Superintendent Brian Charron said these high figures would not be possible without two particular factors.

“It’s in large part because of being a giving community, but it’s mainly due to our P.E. teachers at our elementary buildings that make this exciting for the kids. It’s not that the junior high doesn’t make it exciting, but it’s part of these kids’ experiences every year as a child.”

Josh Hogan, Karla Bivins, Schwehr and Flick are the teachers responsible for this, Ades noted.

Ades did not leave the meeting without a challenge of her own: Waterloo’s lifetime total to support AHA is $895,585, so it’s time to hit that $1 million mark. Having seen Waterloo’s successes over two decades, Ades has faith the district can reach this goal.

“This is my 20th school year working for the heart association, and they’ve been with me through every year,” Ades told the R-T. “I’m really proud of them and I’m really proud of that lifetime achievement that they have. I have no doubt that at some point they’re going to reach that milestone of a million dollars.”

For more about Waterloo’s past AHA achievements and challenge details, visit republictimes.net for previous coverage – including a special feature on Breitwiser.