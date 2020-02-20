Crash on Route 3 south of Waterloo

Pictured is the crash scene Thursday afternoon south of Waterloo. (Alan Dooley photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1:15 p.m. Thursday to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 at LL Road south of Waterloo.

Initial reports indicate there were no serious injuries. One woman was transported to an area hospital by Monroe County EMS for treatment of a shoulder injury.

The vehicles involved were a white Tri-State Water, Power & Air van, a black Jeep and a copper Chevrolet Equinox. The van sustained the most damage.

The Red Bud Fire Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS at the scene.