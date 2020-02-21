Thefts from unlocked vehicles in Millstadt

Pictured is a surveillance image of one of the suspects as provided by the Millstadt Police Department.

Millstadt police are investigating several reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles overnight in the Stonebridge Estates subdivision off Route 158 on the eastern edge of town.

The suspect vehicle is a silver car, police said. Suspects were seen in the subdivision shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. For a surveillance video posted by Millstadt police of the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects, click here. For additional videos posted by police, click here and click here.

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to call the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.