Pictured is the aftermath of Monday’s crash in downtown Waterloo that destroyed the iconic old telephone booth outside of the courthouse. (Kermit Constantine photo)

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Mill and North Market streets just outside the Monroe County Courthouse resulted in the iconic old telephone booth in downtown Waterloo being destroyed.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred shortly after 10:10 a.m. Monday.

The vehicles involved were a Jeep and a Ford Edge.