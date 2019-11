Pictured is the crash scene on Sunday morning. (submitted photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway in Columbia. A traffic signal light was knocked down as a result of the crash.

Initial reports are that a 64-year-old man was struck in the chest by an airbag and required medical attention on scene.

Veterans Parkway was closed to traffic in the area of the crash.