Fire call at Columbia auto dealership

The Columbia Fire Department responded along with Columbia police and EMS shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday to what was reported as a possible natural gas leak at Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Emergency responders said a strong odor was detected at the scene. Columbia EMS was requested due to two people on scene reporting headaches possibly as a result of the odor.

A fire official said that upon investigation, the strong odor was from differential oil in a truck being worked on in the service area.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 1:10 p.m. after assisting with ventilation of the odor. No medical transport was required.