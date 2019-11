Pictured is the scene of Saturday’s rollover crash in Waterloo. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

Emergency personnel responded about 11:50 a.m. Saturday to a rollover crash on Lakeview Drive at the Route 156 roundabout near the Fast Stop gas station in Waterloo.

The vehicle involved was a white pickup truck.

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded to the scene. The roadways were damp due to a steady mist throughout the morning, but the cause of the crash has not yet been made available.

Police said the driver did not require medical transport from the scene.