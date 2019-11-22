Charges are pending following an early Friday morning stabbing in Waterloo that injured one man.

Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise said the stabbing occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Osterhage Drive.

Police received multiple 911 calls from neighbors after a 38-year-old man knocked on doors seeking help. The man, who Prosise said is local, was transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of lacerations to his neck and back. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Officers conducted a search and eventually located a male suspect in a backyard. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is expected to be charged Saturday, Prosise said.

The two men were acquaintances, Prosise said, but were not family members. The men were visitors of the residence in which the stabbing took place. Other people were inside the home when the incident took place, Prosise said, but there were no witnesses to the actual stabbing.

Police are still investigating exactly what led to the stabbing.