Child porn arrest in Columbia

Douglas “Brad” Hicks

A Columbia man was charged this week with multiple felonies in connection with sex crimes and child pornography.

Douglas “Brad” Hicks, 54, is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of possession of child pornography (videotaping a child) and two counts of possession of child pornography (intent to disseminate). All are Class X felonies.

Hicks is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

The Columbia Police Department said its was notified by the Department of Children and Family Services in regard to this incident on Monday.

“The detective division of the Columbia Police Department continues to investigate this case and additional charges could be forthcoming,” Columbia Deputy Police Chief Jason Donjon said. “If your child has been in contact with the defendant, it is strongly recommended that you contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.”