DUI crash at Walmart

Pictured is the scene of the accident Friday.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after noon Friday to the Waterloo Walmart, 961 N. Market Street, after a vehicle came to rest next to the grocery door entrance following a collision with another vehicle.

A 1995 Jeep Cherokee operated by a 68-year-old male from Waterloo backed into a parked motor vehicle before striking the concrete traffic barriers, police said.

The Waterloo Police Department arrested the driver for DUI. Charges are forthcoming per the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s office.

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Police Department responded to the scene.

“The traffic barriers prevented the vehicle from entering Walmart and striking several patrons in the vestibule of the store,” police said. “The Jeep Cherokee passenger was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries did not appear life threatening.”