Felony charges following fight at powder puff game in Dupo

Felony charges have been issued against three adults following an investigation into a Sept. 26 fight during a powder puff game on the Dupo High School football field as part of homecoming week activities at the school.

Ashley E. Jones, 34, of East Carondelet, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery.

Jeffery W. Snider, 52, of Dupo, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Brian J. Jones, 56, of East Carondelet, was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

“These are the only charges from the fight,” Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said. “We are actively looking for all three people now to arrest.”

Bond for Ashley Jones is $30,000, with $20,000 bond set for Snider and $10,000 bond set for Brian Jones.

Ashley Jones was initially charged with misdemeanor battery after it was alleged that she punched an 18-year-old woman in the fray.

“We dropped the misdemeanor charge against Ashley Jones and applied for felony charges on three adults,” Smith said. “It took longer than expected to get the felony charges, but we did.”

No medical transport was required as a result of the fight, police said.

Dupo Superintendent of Schools Kelly Carpenter confirmed the fight and said the school district cooperated with police in its investigation.

“We take these matters very seriously as safety is our top priority for students, staff, parents and community at all of our events,” she said.

Following the initial news report on this story, Ashley Jones sent a Facebook message to the Republic-Times explaining her side of the matter.

“As of three years these teens have bullied my children and me. I’ve went to the school, nothing has ever been done,” she wrote, adding that “they started pushing and hitting me and my 57-year-old father.”