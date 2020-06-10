Monroe County tops 100 coronavirus cases

It took roughly 10 weeks from the first reported case, but Monroe County passed the century mark of coronavirus cases last week.

There are now 104 cases of the virus here, up from 97 last Tuesday. The death toll remains at 12.

Three of the new cases come from Cedarhurst Senior Living at 526 Legacy Drive in Waterloo.

An employee tested positive there in the last days of May. Another employee and a resident have since tested positive.

“Cedarhurst is working with the Monroe County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health to respond to the outbreak and is taking every precaution to prevent the spread in the facility,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said.

According to a letter from Cedarhurst to residents, families and friends, employees who test positive for coronavirus will remain isolated in their home and not return to work until they have two negative tests and are asymptomatic for 72 hours.

All Cedarhurst residents are quarantined to their rooms because of the positive cases.

The other new cases were among the public, Wagner said.

According to the IDPH, there are 44 confirmed cases of the virus in the Columbia zip code (187 tests performed), 52 in the Waterloo zip code (319 tests performed) and nine in the Valmeyer zip code (40 tests performed).

Fifty-six people have recovered from the virus in Monroe County so far, according to Wagner. Eight are hospitalized.

In nearby St. Clair County, there are 1,490 confirmed cases, including 112 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 9,855 people have been tested there.

To the south, Randolph County now has 277 confirmed cases, only five of which are active. Six people have died from the virus, 266 have recovered and one is hospitalized with it in that county.

The virus appears to still be slowing across the region.

In the southern region of the state under Illinois’ reopening plan, there is a positivity rate of 4 percent, a 1 percent decrease in positivity rates, and a 47 percent drop in hospital admissions for coronavirus-like illnesses in the last 14-28 days.

The region also has a 47 percent medical and surgical bed capacity, 47 percent ICU bed availability and 82 percent ventilator availability.

To move to the next phase, a region must have a test positive rate under 20 percent that is increasing by no more than 10 percentage points over 14 days, no overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses for 28 days and surge capacity of at least 14 percent for ICU, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.

A region must be also able to test anyone regardless of symptoms or risk factors and have contact tracing and monitoring begin within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90 percent of cases.

There are 129,212 cases of coronavirus and 6,018 deaths in Illinois, according to the IDPH.

In Missouri, there were 14,913 confirmed cases and 840 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 5,123 cases in St. Louis County and 1,961 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 1,970,613 people had contracted the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, while 110,966 people have died from it.

Worldwide, there are over 7.1 million cases of coronavirus and at least 406,594 COVID-19-related deaths.