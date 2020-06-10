Police nab 2 after fleeing I-255 traffic stop

Two people are in custody after driving away from a traffic stop on I-255 between Columbia and Dupo late Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 11:20 a.m., a Columbia police officer attempted to stop a white Buick LeSabre with Missouri plates on I-255 northbound for improper lane usage and expired registration. The car refused to stop and continued north, after which an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast alerted neighboring agencies and the Columbia officer discontinued his pursuit.

Dupo police observed this car continuing north on I-255 past Exit 9 and got behind it at milepost 10, activating lights and sirens. The vehicle exited onto Route 3 northbound at speeds about 50 miles per hour, after which the Dupo police car moved in front of it in an attempt to get the car to stop. The vehicle instead sped up, Dupo police said, passing the police car and nearly striking it and also partially driving on the shoulder.

The suspect car continued on North Main Street and then Water Street in Dupo, eventually making its way into East Carondelet with police following behind. The car suddenly slammed on its brakes, police said, causing the police vehicle to strike a privacy fence. This fence then struck a parked van.

A male suspect exited the passenger side of the car and ran toward a residence, where he was apprehended in the 2000 block of North Third Street. The female driver was arrested without further incident.

Dupo police said the man, Ricky Laughlin, 52, of Park Hill Mo, was arrested for resisting arrest and on a warrant out of Washington, Mo.

The woman, a 35-year-old from Hillsboro, Mo., remains in custody pending charges.