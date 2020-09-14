Columbia schools to resume in-person learning

The Columbia School District Board of Education unanimously voted at a special meeting Monday night to resume in-person school beginning Sept. 28.

The board approved a plan, the specifics of which will be sent to parents Tuesday, that allows for all students in grades kindergarten through five to attend school from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Grades 6-12 students will use a hybrid model similar to the one the school originally proposed that will break students into groups that attend on different days. On in-person days, students in these grades will attend school from 8 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

There will also still be an entirely remote learning option parents can select.

“Schools in this region are coming back into session. Kids are going back into school, they’re getting that in-person learning and they’re doing it safely. It’s time,” Columbia Superintendent Chris Grode said of the decision to resume in-person learning.

“It’s not just time. It’s looking at our local health department’s data, as well,” Columbia School Board President Scott Middelkamp added.

The Columbia School District said in July that all students would attend school in-person using a hybrid model before opting in August to start the year fully remote based on the recommendation of Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner.

Based on data from other local schools that have had students physically present and his department’s enhanced contact tracing capabilities, Wagner said he now recommends schools start taking small steps to bring students back.

“Our numbers are higher than when you started as far as positive cases, but, looking at what happened at other schools and seeing what’s happened in our parochial schools and Valmeyer, we feel now that we can do a good job of locking it down into a small population,” Wagner told the board.

After the district sends the email with specifics of the plan, parents will need to indicate if their child or children will be attending school in-person or entirely remotely.

Before making its decision, the board also heard feedback from parents, the majority of whom were in favor of returning to in-person learning as much as possible, and the Columbia Education Association, which outlined challenges teachers are facing.

