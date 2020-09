A Waterloo man was injured in a Friday motorcycle crash near Columbia in rural St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said that Russell S. Buechler, 61, was driving a 2008 Victory motorcycle north on Triple Lakes Road shortly before 5:25 p.m. and for unknown reasons, went off the right shoulder of the road just north of Stemler Road on a slight curve.

Buechler was transported to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of unspecified injuries.