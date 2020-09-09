Another COVID death in county

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported Tuesday that another resident here has died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 15, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Wagner said the deceased is a female in her 80s who died shortly after going to the hospital, adding the state has confirmed that coronavirus caused her death.

“She just came on our list probably about three days ago,” Wagner said. “It wasn’t a prolonged stay in the ICU or anything like that.”

Monroe County has had 549 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 88 new cases since Sept. 1.

Wagner reported eight new cases Wednesday.

At last count, there were 58 active cases and two residents hospitalized with the virus.

The new death comes after Monroe County reached the IDPH warning level for the fourth time and second week in a row Friday.

Twenty-nine counties, including fellow metro east counties Clinton, Madison, Randolph and St. Clair, made the list. The data was from the week of Aug. 23.

“Some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home,” the IDPH stated in a press release. “Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.”

For the week of Aug. 23, Monroe County had 146 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a test positivity rate of 8.1 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed 432 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county met the other metrics of number of deaths, emergency department visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses and ICU bed availability.

The designation comes after the IDPH announced that all indoor service at bars and restaurants in the metro east were prohibited effective Sept. 2 to help slow the spread of the virus.

Wagner said his department is aware some businesses in the county are not complying with the new regulations.

“We see it happening,” Wagner confirmed. “The problem with the new mitigations is there is no enforcement attached to it, so there’s nothing the health department can do other than inform them what the governor’s guidelines said.”

According to the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, if the region’s positivity rate remains over 8 percent after current restrictions have been in place for two weeks, more mitigation measures will be implemented.

If it drops to an average between 6.5 and 8 percent, current restrictions will remain in place and the state will consider imposing more. If it falls to 6.5 percent or lower, current limitations will be lifted.

The region’s positivity rate has risen five days since Aug. 28. The metro east had a 9.9 percent positivity rate as of Sept. 6.

The region has also seen three days of hospitalization increases since Aug. 28. It has 30 percent hospital availability and 41 percent ICU bed availability.

Part of the reason for the large number of cases this week was the state cleared a reporting backlog last week, resulting in 25 cases being counted Friday.

“Many positives came in late yesterday after the low number was reported for the day,” Wagner said Friday. “Those numbers are reported today along with the new positives for today.”

A free community COVID testing event Friday in the Monroe County Annex building’s parking lot does not account for that increase, as test results have begun to arrive but are not final.

Wagner said about 250 people were tested at the event, but not all of them were from Monroe County.

He should know how many locals tested positive from that event later this week.

In the last week, two more entities in the county temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Hope Christian Church at 9273 Coach Stop Road in Columbia announced it was suspending in-person services last weekend because a staff member is quarantined while awaiting the results of a COVID test.

The Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office was also closed a couple of days last week because someone in the office may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Amid all this, Wagner dispelled a rumor that he would soon recommend schools return to in-person learning – though he and his staff are regularly analyzing data on that front.

“We’re monitoring, and we have a meeting this week with some of the schools, whether or not they could go to some sort of in-person or not,” Wagner explained. “We’re watching the numbers and everything.”

Wagner also predicted Monroe County will see a rise in cases in the coming weeks after Labor Day the same way it did after Independence Day.

“I expect we’re going to have a jump for a week or two,” he said. “Obviously, people got together and more people were out than normal, so we will probably see a slight increase.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 266 cases (3,714 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 233 cases (1,688 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 24 cases (185 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 6,421 total positive tests and 178 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 71,208 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 819 confirmed cases, 79 of which are active. Thirty-eight of the active cases are offenders at Menard Correctional Center.

Eight people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 10,045 people have been tested there.

Statewide, there are 252,353 cases of coronavirus and 8,186 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 96,475 confirmed cases and 1,673 deaths as of Wednesday. That includes 20,168 cases in St. Louis County and 6,354 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 6.3 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 189,961 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 27.6 million cases of coronavirus and at least 898,371 COVID-19-related deaths.