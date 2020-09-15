Waterloo schools to resume in-person instruction

A day after Columbia announced its students would physically return to school starting Sept. 28, the Waterloo School District announced it would resume in-person learning beginning Sept. 24.

In a letter sent to parents late Tuesday afternoon, Waterloo Superintendent Brian Charron said students in grades kindergarten through five can physically attend school Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Waterloo Junior High School and Waterloo High School students can resume in-person instruction from approximately 7:45 a.m. to noon beginning Sept. 30 using a hybrid model.

That means those older students will divided into two groups, one of which will be in school Mondays and Wednesdays while the other is physically present Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will have remote learning on Fridays, and students will work remotely on days they are not physically in school.

Full-time remote learning will also remain an option.

“We’ve been communicating with the Monroe County Health Department, and (Health Department Administrator) John Wagner indicated support for K-5 students returning. He’s OK with some junior high and high school students, but he did not want to see them back in full attendance because of how quickly they are spreading the virus,” Charron said. “The schools that have been open K-5 have not seen significant issues, and he was comfortable with us having a return of kids.”

Parents will soon receive communication from the district that will require them to select remote learning or in-person learning.

