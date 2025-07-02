McClellan to run ROE

The search for new leadership at the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education has concluded with the appointment of a longtime local teacher and administrator.

Per Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ed McLean, Ryan McClellan has been selected for the position of regional superintendent of schools following a rather abrupt retirement announcement from his predecessor Kelton Davis in May.

McClellan was already working at the ROE’s main office in Red Bud on Tuesday – one day after the effective date of Davis’ retirement – though his official appointment was not yet complete.

“There’s a formality with ISBE and the two counties that we are still working on, but Ryan’s the guy,” McLean said. “Monroe County and Randolph County worked together in good faith on this appointment with chairmen George Green and Dave Holder agreeing to the appointment.”

According to Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb, the only action still needed to make the new regional superintendent appointment official is the signing of a resolution by Green and Holder.

Webb also confirmed the necessary steps were taken with the Illinois State Board of Education to ensure McClellan’s certification is up-to-date. Each candidate for the position was required to submit appropriate ISBE documentation, but the certification in question for McClellan needed to be renewed prior to swearing in, as the annual certificate expires each year on June 30.

As of press time, McClellan is expected to be sworn in today (July 2) at the Monroe County Courthouse.

An assistant regional superintendent has yet to be appointed to succeed Chris Diddlebock, who also left his position with the ROE effective June 30.

McLean said it was expressed that those in charge of making the regional superintendent appointment would like the assistant to be from Monroe County.

Davis won his latest elected term in 2022 while running unopposed as a Republican. He has served as regional superintendent since 2012.

With Davis running unopposed for his latest term and being from Monroe County – which has more committeemen votes than Randolph County – Monroe County Board Chairman George Green could have technically made a unilateral appointment for Davis’ successor.

However, McLean suggested the two county board chairmen agree on the appointment.

McClellan spoke with the Republic-Times about his experience working in area schools as well as his hopes for the new leadership position he’s stepped into.

He graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business teacher education – along with a minor in economics. His higher education later continued at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he earned a master’s degree in educational administration.

Currently living in Red Bud with his wife and three kids, McClellan’s career in education began in 2004 as he served as a business teacher at Steeleville High School while also serving as a baseball coach.

In 2008, after receiving his master’s degree, he stepped into the role of assistant principal in Sparta, then continuing there as a principal.

He jumped to Red Bud in 2014, first serving as a curriculum director before returning to Sparta for a year as a principal and curriculum director.

His lengthiest stint in education was in Red Bud, where he served as elementary school principal from 2017-2024.

McClellan explained his interest in education came from wanting to help students as he himself experienced. Similarly, his career path into administration came about as he wanted to have a wider impact beyond the classroom.

“I became a teacher because I wanted to change people’s lives,” McClellan said. “I’m a first-generation college student. Education means a lot to me with how it can positively impact your life. That’s why I became a teacher and then grew that into administration and felt like I could have a bigger reach.”

Notably, McClellan took a step away from the world of education this past year, serving as a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

“I left education for a year,” McClellan said. “I left Red Bud on good terms with the board, with the superintendent. It was one of those things where I’d been an administrator for 16 years and wanted to see what else was out there.”

Though he only recently wanted to take a step back from the hectic world of education, McClellan explained he opted to pursue the position of regional superintendent given his continued interest in benefitting local students.

“I feel strongly about providing the best education that we can for this area, because it means a lot to me,” McClellan said. “My own kids are here. We’ve made this home the last 20 years. It’s where we see ourselves basically for the rest of our lives, living in this area, and I want to be part of making it the best that I can.”

Speaking on his intentions as he begins this new role, he noted how the officials in charge of making the regional superintendent appointment wanted someone who will represent both counties well.

In that pursuit, McClellan remarked that he hopes to have the ROE be a strong presence not only for school districts in the area but for the community as a whole.

“I think that a lot of the people outside of education may not be aware, fully, of what the ROE does and the services they provide, and that’s one of the things that I’d really like to focus on, not just relationships with school districts but also relationships with the general public, knowing what the ROE has to offer, what we provide, what we’re here for and how we can better serve them with the education of their children,” McClellan said.

He further expressed his appreciation for the appointment and his hopes for his future as regional superintendent.

“I’m really honored with it,” McClellan said. “I’m excited to go forward in this position and make the ROE the best it can possibly be and serve the people of these two counties the best that we possibly can.”

The ROE serves as an intermediary between ISBE and local school districts. ROEs offer a range of services including professional development for educators, compliance oversight, school safety initiatives, and support for special education programs. They also act as a resource for educators, school districts, and the public, disseminating information and providing support on educational matters.

The ROE office is located at 134 N. Main Street in Red Bud and can be reached by calling 618-680-0154.