Columbia mayor resigns after federal indictment

Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson resigned Monday after being indicted in federal court last week in connection with his insurance dealings with the city.

“It is with a heavy heart, but due to the recent events, I feel it is in the best interest of the city and my family for me to immediately resign my position as mayor,” Hutchinson said in a press release issued by the city.

The Columbia City Council is expected to convene a special meeting this week to elect an acting mayor from its rank to serve the remainder of Hutchinson’s term, which ends next month. The municipal election takes place April 6.

Hutchinson, who announced this past summer that he wasn’t going to seek another term as mayor in 2021, is officially charged with one count of false statement to the Metro-East Public Corruption Task Force.

On March 20, 2019, Hutchinson allegedly told two task force agents that his only interest in a company called MRCT’s contract with the city was in his official capacity as mayor.

The filing claims that statement was materially false.

The Feb. 24 filing at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis states that Hutchinson, as Columbia mayor and a licensed insurance agent who owned a closely held corporation called BMC Associates, “received referral commissions from the insurance contracts that the City of Columbia placed with MRCT and Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust.”

Columbia provides health insurance coverage for employees and separately maintains property/casualty loss insurance.

MRCT was a benefits firm in St. Louis, offering comprehensive employee benefits, financial products and human resources consulting. The company has since dissolved with certain aspects of the business being bought by One Digital. One Digital is not a named party or in any way involved in the Hutchinson matter.

According to the court filing, Hutchinson was prohibited under the Illinois Public Officer Prohibited Activities Act from being financially interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract, work or business of the city.

The task force, which consists of agents with the FBI, IRS and Illinois State Police, opened an investigation into Hutchinson to determine whether he had violated federal law after learning he received insurance policy referral commissions for a health insurance policy for city employees.

Hutchinson’s annual Statement of Economic Interest filing with the Monroe County Clerk’s office on June 28, 2018, was false in that it did not mention he had a personal financial interest in any city business, the filing claims.

The City of Columbia issued a press release Thursday afternoon that it was aware of Hutchinson’s indictment.

“The Columbia City Council is dedicated to the citizens of the City of Columbia and will not allow this to detract from their service to the residents,” the statement reads. “At all times, the city has cooperated with and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.”

The court filing lists Hutchinson’s recommended unsecured bond at $20,000.

Hutchinson was reached for comment Thursday about the indictment.

“I’ve got an attorney and I’ve been advised to say nothing,” he told the Republic-Times.

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm said that things at City Hall remain business as usual.

Brimm echoed the press release, saying that the news will not “distract” from making sure Columbia residents’ needs are met. He also confirmed there is no language in the city code that would change Hutchinson’s current status as mayor despite the federal indictment.

“There’s nothing on the books” that would prevent Hutchinson from continuing his work as mayor, Brimm said, adding that the “light agenda” for Monday’s regular city council meeting is “not intentional.”