Ebersohl chosen interim mayor of Columbia

In a brief meeting Wednesday night, Columbia Ward III Alderman Gene Ebersohl was chosen to be the city’s interim mayor until a new mayor is sworn in after the April municipal elections. The election is April 6, but the mayor-elect will not be sworn in until early May.

The city chose an acting mayor two days after former Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson resigned. Hutchinson chose to leave the position after being indicted on a federal charge last week.

Columbia City Clerk Wes Hoeffken and Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill are candidates for mayor. Hutchinson had already announced in August that he would not seek re-election.

“It is unfortunate that the mayor position became open, but I will do my best to serve the citizens of Columbia in such capacity until a new mayor is elected and seated,” Ebersohl said.

Ebersohl has been an alderman in Columbia since May 1993. His new role as acting mayor does not change his voting status on the council. Ebersohl will still vote as an alderman and will not provide a tie-breaking vote if such a need would arise.

The council elected an acting mayor to have someone in the executive position to sign ordinances, preside over meetings and serve other duties of the mayor. The other option was to elect a mayor pro-tem at each meeting. The council chose to make Ebersohl, who has served as mayor pro-tem several times in recent months, as a way to make city operations “business as usual.”

Ebersohl is also up for re-election in April. Paul Khoury is running against Ebersohl for a seat representing Columbia’s Ward III.

When his term as interim mayor is up, Ebersohl said it is his intention “that if I am re-elected as alderman that I can continue my service to Columbia.”

Ebersohl currently serves as Chairman of the Committee of the Whole, Chair of the Committee of Executive and Rules, and Chair of Public Infrastructure, Municipal Services and Utilities Committees.

The office of mayor in Columbia is considered a part-time position. Hutchinson’s latest annual salary was $22,950.

After serving in the U.S. Army for two years and completing a tour of duty in Vietnam where he was honorably discharged as a Specialist E-5, Ebersohl moved to Columbia in 1970 when he married his wife, Lucy. Ebersohl is retired from Midwestern Propane as an outside salesman.

To watch a video of Wednesday’s brief special meeting, click here.