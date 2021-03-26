Columbia candidates participate in virtual forum

Bob Hill

Wes Hoeffken

The Republic-Times and Columbia Chamber of Commerce teamed up to present a virtual candidates forum for contested Columbia municipal election races for mayor and aldermanic seats. To view the video, click here.

An election preview of contested races will appear in the March 31 issue of the Republic-Times, featuring profiles of all candidates.

In Columbia, current city clerk Wes Hoeffken and Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill are running for mayor. Contested aldermanic races are incumbent Jim Agne and challenger Doug Garmer in Ward I and incumbent Gene Ebersohl and challenger Paul Khoury in Ward III.

Early voting ahead of the April 6 election takes place this Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Courthouse and at Columbia City Hall.

To find your polling place, click here.

For a map of Columbia’s aldermanic wards, click here.