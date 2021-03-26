Burglary suspects charged; man still at large

Joseph K. Dilbeck

Melissa A. King

Nicole L. Cumberland

Three of four suspects involved in recent rural Columbia burglaries have been apprehended and charged, police said, but another remains at large.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Joseph K. Dilbeck, 33, of Caseyville, Melissa A. King, 33, of Dupo, and Nicole L. Cumberland, 34, of Cahokia, have all been charged with two counts of burglary. These charges stem from a Dec. 4 burglary in the 3000 block of Steppig Road and another such incident March 12 to storage units in the 2700 block of Steppig Road.

Bond for Dilbeck was set at $80,000. Bond for both King and Cumberland was set at $40,000.

A residence was burglarized Dec. 4, with several items missing from the home.

“Investigators started contacting individuals who had rented storage units to see if any of their property was missing” following the March 12 incident, MCSD Det. Justin Biggs said. “An investigation was conducted, after which suspects and a vehicle were identified. Investigators were able to link the suspects and the suspect vehicle to both the burglary which had been reported Dec. 4 along with the storage units.”

Shortly after 3 a.m. March 18, a Columbia police officer conducted a traffic stop on Bluff Road near Sand Bank Road after observing the vehicle having an equipment violation. As the vehicle came to a stop, a passenger in the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A male occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody by the sheriff’s department at that time in connection with the burglaries.

Later that morning, a second suspect was located by investigators at an apartment in Dupo. On March 19, a third suspect was located by investigators in Cahokia.

“During the course of the investigation, police were able to identify the male subject who fled from the Columbia traffic stop,” Biggs said.

That suspect, Brandon Janis, 35, of Troy, faces a felony obstructing justice charge and remains at large.

“This charge is in regard to fleeing from the Columbia traffic stop,” Biggs said. “Janis had an active no bond warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation at the time of the Columbia stop.”

Anyone with information on Janis’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 618-939-8651.