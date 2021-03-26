Tavern burglary suspects charged

Two people were charged Friday in connection with the March 19 burglary reported at Route 3 Bar & Grill, located at 6180 State Route 3 just south of Waterloo.

Charged with burglary in the case are Scott M. Hablutzel, 39, of Collinsville, and Amy M. Hagen, 43, of Red Bud. Court information alleges that Hagen aided Hablutzel in entering the tavern with his intent to commit a theft.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated the incident, said the burglary occurred about 2 a.m. March 19.

Bond for Hagen was set at $30,000. Bond for Hablutzel was set at $40,000.