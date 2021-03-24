County sued over Oak Hill death

The daughter of a deceased former resident at the Oak Hill in Waterloo is suing Monroe County, which owns the long-term facility, for negligence in connection with her mother’s death.

Cynthia Kirkpatrick of St. Clair County, as independent administrator of the estate of Julia Ann Hunt, filed the three-count lawsuit against Monroe County, doing business as Oak Hill, on March 10, alleging breaches of the Nursing Home Care Act and survival action as well as wrongful death.

She is seeking in excess of $50,000 on all three counts.

The filing claims that Hunt was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville on March 10, 2020, for upper extremity pain after sustaining a fall while being lifted from a sitting to standing position in the course of patient care at Oak Hill.

Hunt was diagnosed with a head fracture, an acute kidney injury and urinary tract infection and subsequently died from an intracranial hemorrhage on March 16, 2020.

The filing alleges negligence on the part of Oak Hill in that it failed to ensure all nursing personnel evaluated Hunt to ensure she received adequate supervision and assistance, failed to oversee the comprehensive assessment of her needs, and failed to provide necessary car, among other allegations.

“As a direct and proximate cause of the defendant’s agents’ and employees’ negligence, Julia Ann Hunt’s next of kin have incurred expenses for her funeral and burial bills, medical bills and have suffered grief, sorrow and mental suffering and moreover, they are entitled to recover damages for Julia Ann Hunt’s pain and suffering incurred before her death and for which she would have been entitled to recover had she survived,” the lawsuit states. “Further, Julia Ann Hunt’s estate was diminished by virtue of the medical, hospital and funeral expenses incurred.”