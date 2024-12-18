Charges in Hecker incident

Crystal Lehnen

A Randolph County woman is facing multiple charges following a morning incident on Dec. 10 involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Crystal M. Lehnen, 36, of Baldwin, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police (21-plus miles per hour over the limit), felony aggravated battery of a police officer, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

In addition, Lehnen was arrested on a Randolph County warrant.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near the fire station on Main Street in Hecker.

Court information alleges that Lehnen “thrusted her hips backward into (MCSD) Deputy Jacob Daesch’s torso, forcing him to fall backwards.”

Lehnen entered a plea of not guilty to the charges and was released from custody with an order to appear in court on Jan. 21 for a preliminary hearing.