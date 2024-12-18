Charges in Hecker incident

Republic-Times- December 18, 2024
Crystal Lehnen

A Randolph County woman is facing multiple charges following a morning incident on Dec. 10 involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy. 

Crystal M. Lehnen, 36, of Baldwin, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police (21-plus miles per hour over the limit), felony aggravated battery of a police officer, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. 

In addition, Lehnen was arrested on a Randolph County warrant. 

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near the fire station on Main Street in Hecker. 

Court information alleges that Lehnen “thrusted her hips backward into (MCSD) Deputy Jacob Daesch’s torso, forcing him to fall backwards.”

Lehnen entered a plea of not guilty to the charges and was released from custody with an order to appear in court on Jan. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Sink or swim? Pool on April ballot

December 18, 2024

Waino to sing for HNS

December 18, 2024

Aiding an animal lover

December 18, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web