Southbound I-255 lane closures this week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be encountered on southbound I-255 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m., weather permitting. The right lane will be closed between MM 7.8 (Davis Street Ferry overpass) and the JB Bridge. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to perform pavement maintenance in the area, IDOT said. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.