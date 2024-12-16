DUI crash near Fountain 

Republic-Times- December 16, 2024

A Missouri man was arrested for DUI following a crash early Saturday morning in rural Monroe County. 

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly after 12:05 a.m., a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Steven Allen, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo., was driving north on Bluff Road and improperly negotiated the curve at HH Road, striking the guardrail.

Allen was transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. 

